Darlington authorities arrest man accused of sexually assaulting a child

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – A man wanted by Darlington police for allegedly sexually assaulting a young child was taken into custody on Friday, officials said.
A press release from the Darlington Police Department states 63-year-old Larry Eugene Stewart was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Task Force and the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office Special Incident Response Team.
According to authorities, Stewart had barricaded himself in a residence in the 100 block of Syracuse Street in the Darlington area.
Stewart was wanted on a charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11. He was taken to the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.
