Authorities seize over $60,000 worth of drugs from Georgetown home

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A month’s long drug investigation at a Georgetown home led to the seizure of more than $60,000 worth of drugs, authorities said.
Deputies from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office SWAT unit, 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit agents and Georgetown police officers executed a search warrant Thursday at a home on Greentown Road.
Authorities said the search warrant was the result of an investigation, drug purchases from the home and neighbor complaints.
Agents said they recovered 308 grams of heroin, 78 grams of an unidentified powder substance, an AK-47 assault rifle and two loaded pistols.
Tityonina Scott was arrested in the case and charged with trafficking heroin and possession of a firearm during a violent felony.
Authorities believe the seizure prevented over 3,000 dosage units from being sold on city and county streets.
The investigation is ongoing.
