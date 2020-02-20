2 seriously injured in crash along Socastee Boulevard, officials say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash Wednesday night in Horry County.
Horry County Fire Rescue and South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to a two-vehicle wreck around 9:30 p.m. to Socastee Boulevard and Luttie Road.
Officials said extrication tactics had to be used by first responders. They said two people were seriously injured in the crash.
Emergency crews have had block multiple lanes. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area due to possible delays while crews investigate and clear the scene.
