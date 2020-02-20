‘S.C. is the best place to be’: McMaster hands out tourism industry awards in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Those in the tourism and hospitality industry were recognized for the work that they do in South Carolina.
The Governor’s Conference on Tourism and Travel has been in Myrtle Beach for the past three days.
On the final day, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster presided over the Tourism Industry Awards luncheon.
McMaster said he’s inspired by the people who are involved in the tourism industry. He said they produce revenue, create jobs and teach everyone why it’s so great to live in the Palmetto State.
“The businesses from around the world that are coming here to invest hundreds of millions of dollars and that’s why they’re coming, because South Carolina is the place to be. It’s prosperous but it’s mainly because of the people. They like what they see in the people of South Carolina,” McMaster said.
During the conference, it was announced that the tourism industry brought in more than $23 billion in 2018, which is the latest data available.
It was also announced that Grammy award winner Darius Rucker would be named this year’s South Carolina Tourism Ambassador.
