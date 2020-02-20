Robeson County schools to operate on early dismissal Thursday, delay Friday

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Public Schools of Robeson County announced that it will have a two-hour early dismissal on Thursday due to the winter weather that’s expected to hit our area.
The district added that all afterschool activities are canceled.
Officials said it’s a precautionary measure that improves visibility and enhances the safety of all drivers and students.
The district will also operate on a two-hour delay on Friday so it will give administrators enough time to make sure building conditions are suitable when students arrive at school.
District leaders will continue to monitor the forecast and storm-related conditions and will provide updates if schedule changes are necessary for Friday.
More Information on early dismissal and delay:
- Primetime will not be offered on the afternoon of Thursday, February 20, 2020 or Friday morning February 21, 2020.
- The breakfast program is canceled on school days when a two-hour delay occurs.
- When there is a two-hour delay buses arrive at the designated bus stop two hours later than on a normal school day.
- On Friday, February 21, 2020 most Central Office employees will report at 10:00 am unless directed by their immediate supervisor to report earlier.
