One dead following shooting near Conway area apartment complex, coroner says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night in the Conway area that left one person dead.
According to HCPD, the shooting happened around 11 p.m. near the Coastal Villa Apartments on S.C. 544.
Horry County Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that 29-year-old Timothy Sherwin Davis, of Horry County, was pronounced dead at the Conway ER at 11:43 p.m. Wednesday. He said the victim died from multiple gunshot wounds.
If you have any information, call HCPD at 843-248-1520
