New director appointed at J. Reuben Long Detention Center

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Marcus Rhodes, who has served in law enforcement for three decades, has been appointed the director of the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
The Horry County Sheriff’s Office announced Rhodes’ appointment in a press release Thursday.
Rhodes spent 17 years with the Horry County Police Department before joining the sheriff’s office as an investigator with the Office of Professional Standards in 2017, assigned to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
“In addition to law enforcement service, Rhodes has been affiliated with the Special Olympics Torch Run since 1993 and the Special Olympics Polar Plunge since its conception,” the release stated.
Rhodes also serves on the South Carolina Law Enforcement Assistance Program as a Peer Team member, responding to critical incidents involving law enforcement officers across the Palmetto State.
“Director Rhodes’ work within the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, along with working hand in hand with other agencies, I feel, will make him a perfect fit,” said Sheriff Phillip Thompson.
