LIST: Horry County Schools, other districts announce delays due to winter weather

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – School districts in our area began announcing early dismissals and delays as winter weather is expected to hit Thursday night into Friday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain changes to light snow tonight
Horry County Schools
Horry County Schools will have a two-hour delay for students on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, due to projected weather conditions which include a mix of rain and snow in the morning.
Employees are asked to report to work at their regular time. Schools will be staffed at their regular opening time and will provide accommodations to car-riders who must be dropped off earlier due to the parent’s work schedule.
Florence County School District 2
Florence County School District 2 schools and offices will operate on a two-hour delay for students and staff on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
The district will continue to monitor weather conditions and provide updates. Any future announcements will be made using the district’s automated notification system, website, social media, and local media outlets.
Florence County School District 3
Florence County School District 3 schools will be operating on a two-hour delay on Friday, Feb. 21
Florence County School District 5
Florence County School District 5 (Johnsonville) will be operating under a two-hour delay Friday morning, Feb. 21, due to the possibility of icing on roads and bridges.
Marlboro County School District
Schools in the Marlboro County School District will operate on a two-hour delay on Friday, Feb. 21.
The Public Schools of Robeson County
The Public Schools of Robeson County announced that it will have a two-hour early dismissal on Thursday due to the winter weather that’s expected to hit our area.
The district added that all after-school activities are canceled.
Officials said it’s a precautionary measure that improves visibility and enhances the safety of all drivers and students.
The district will also operate on a two-hour delay on Friday so it will give administrators enough time to make sure building conditions are suitable when students arrive at school.
District leaders will continue to monitor the forecast and storm-related conditions and will provide updates if schedule changes are necessary for Friday.
More Information on early dismissal and delay:
- Primetime will not be offered on the afternoon of Thursday, February 20, 2020 or Friday morning February 21, 2020.
- The breakfast program is canceled on school days when a two-hour delay occurs.
- When there is a two-hour delay buses arrive at the designated bus stop two hours later than on a normal school day.
- On Friday, February 21, 2020 most Central Office employees will report at 10:00 am unless directed by their immediate supervisor to report earlier.
Scotland County Schools
Scotland County Schools already had a half-day early release scheduled for traditional schools on Thursday because of parent-teacher conferences, but the district will now include Scotland County Early College High School in the half-day early release.
All after-school events and activities, including parent-teacher conferences, will also be canceled on Thursday.
The school district also reminded parents that Friday was already a required workday for staff and teachers and there will be no school for students.
For more closings, click here.
WMBF News will keep you update on the winter weather that’s expected to hit both on-air and online. Download our weather app to get up-to-date notifications on the changing conditions.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.