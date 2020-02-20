‘It’s a part of history’: Myrtle Beach Speedway confirms it’s been approached by developers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – There are questions surrounding the future of the Myrtle Beach Speedway after a post on Facebook.
The speedway confirmed in a Facebook post that it has been approached by some developers and has engaged in conversations about the future of the track.
The post went on to say that the property would need to go through a rezoning process that is timely and expensive. WMBF News checked with the county and found that there are no plans or rezoning requests that have been submitted in connection to the Myrtle Beach Speedway.
WMBF News Ian Klein is taking a closer look at the impact it would have not only on the community but for PALM Charter School students who use the track as a learning tool if the Myrtle Beach Speedway were to close. He’ll have that report on WMBF News at 11 p.m.
The track is deeply rooted in race history.
It has welcomed drivers and race fans for more than 60 years. The track has also allowed NASCAR greats like Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr to hone their skills before competing on NASCAR’s biggest stages.
Ron Miller, who was a champion at the track in 1995, said that it’s tracks like the Myrtle Beach Speedway that has made NASCAR what it is today.
“It’s a part of history just like you see a statue. It breaks your heart… but unfortunately money makes the world go round,” Miller said. “The sport would not be what it is today without the heroes of these places. I do wish NASCAR would try to do more in terms of going back to their own roots. Their roots aren’t in a big speedway, their roots are here.”
The sport of racing has been struggling on all levels, which has impacted the smaller tracks across the country.
Myrtle Beach Speedway owner Bob Lutz has hosted numerous events other than races to help bring more attention to the historic raceway.
The speedway assures the public it will continue to operate as normal.
