'I’m trying to stay positive’: Neighbors along Rosewood Drive area dealing with a flooded road, water in homes

“Yeah, I feel stuck,” Stephan Benson said. “We’re here, I don’t think the water is going to get in our house. Well, I hope it doesn’t. But, it’s not like we can really take our car and leave at the same time. It might make it, it might get water inside of it. I don’t know. I don’t want to take that chance, so unless it’s an emergency we’re just gonna have to hold up here and hope for the best.”