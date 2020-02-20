'I’m trying to stay positive’: Neighbors along Rosewood Drive area dealing with a flooded road, water in homes

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WMBF) - Flood waters continue to impact Grand Strand neighborhoods, as people wake up to water covering their road while some are seeing water in their homes.
Megan and Stephan Benson are renters along Rosewood Drive in Socastee. On Wednesday, they were standing outside looking at the water as it continued to rise. Thursday morning, water was still covering the road.
The Bensons moved from Florida last July and said they picked the community because of their four children, saying it was a good area for school. However, they had no idea about the previous flooding the area has seen.
“I’m trying to stay positive but yeah, it is eerie," Megan Benson said. "You look out here and see it’s literally a river in your front yard and the water is going in the opposite direction of which it should. It’s pretty creepy.”
They are also worried about their cars. On Wednesday, the water was so high they couldn’t move their van.
“Yeah, I feel stuck,” Stephan Benson said. “We’re here, I don’t think the water is going to get in our house. Well, I hope it doesn’t. But, it’s not like we can really take our car and leave at the same time. It might make it, it might get water inside of it. I don’t know. I don’t want to take that chance, so unless it’s an emergency we’re just gonna have to hold up here and hope for the best.”
When asked if he plans to resign the lease when the time comes, Benson said right now he doesn’t know.
While the Bensons didn’t have any water reaching their home, some others in the community have.
Mark and Michael Moore’s family home along Rosewood Drive - closest to the Intracostal Waterway - has water in the bedroom on the ground floor. Luckily for them, they were able to remove the furniture from out of the room before it was ruined.
The Moores said their mom and dad have owned this home since 2004. Since then, they’ve had to redo the downstairs area four times. The damage from this flooding makes it No. 5.
Michael Moore said his family would never have bought the home if they ever though it was going to end up like this. Selling, he noted, is not really an option for them.
“My parents, if they tried to sell right now, they would lose too much money on it so they’re not going to," Michael Moore said. “They are just going to keep it because they can’t lose a couple hundred thousand dollars.”
