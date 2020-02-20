Four more traffic signals added to plans for widened Carolina Forest Boulevard

Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews
The new plan for widening Carolina Forest Boulevard includes more than a second walking path.
Along with approving an additional eight-foot-wide multipurpose path for the boulevard this week, county officials also signed off on four more traffic signals for the road.
“As part of the pedestrian improvements, we have to have a safe way for people to cross [the boulevard],” said David Schwerd, the county’s director of planning and zoning, during a presentation to the Carolina Forest Civic Association Wednesday night.
The boulevard construction, which began last year, will expand the two-lane portion of the road to four lanes from Gateway Drive to River Oaks Drive.
Schwerd said when the road’s original design was revealed, many residents questioned how they would turn left out of their subdivisions onto the busy boulevard without a traffic signal.
“What we’re going to do is slow them down,” he said.
The road’s initial design called for adding traffic signals near Southgate and at Farmers Rest Drive. The latest plan still includes those two lights, as well as four other signals and pedestrian crosswalks: at Avalon, at Plantation Lakes and at both Stafford Drives. The Stafford Drive intersection near the Carolina Forest Recreation Center will be aligned so travelers can cross the boulevard from the rec center to a proposed shopping center on the western side of the road.
Schwerd said the first boulevard plan didn’t include more signals because those intersections did not meet the national traffic standards for lights. However, the early design also included just a single 10-foot-wide multipurpose path on the western side of the road. When county officials chose to build eight-foot paths on each side of the boulevard, Schwerd said those projections added pedestrian traffic and that triggered the need for additional signals. He also said community input played a role in the county’s decision.
Click here to read the full story.
Copyright 2020 Waccamaw Publishers, Inc. All rights reserved.