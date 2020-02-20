FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain changes to light snow tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Heavy rain and falling temperatures will lead to a transition to light sleet and snow across much of the region tonight.
Heavy rain will continue at times through the mid to late evening. Temperatures have dropped into the lower 40s and will drop into the upper 30s by sunset. Gusty winds will drive the wind chill to near 30 at times. Rainfall totals are still forecast to reach 1 to 1.5 inches across much of the region. While no major flash flooding is expected, the heavy rain and saturated ground will lead to lots of standing water through the overnight hours.
As colder temperatures continue to move into the region, the rain will gradually transition to a mix of rain, sleet and snow and eventually to light snow before ending around sunrise.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Robeson and Scotland Counties.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain will continue as temperatures gradually fall into the middle and upper 30s. Areas near the NC border and west of Interstate 95 will likely see rain starting to mix with sleet and some wet snow. The time frame of the transition to sleet and wet snow in the Pee Dee and near the NC border is from roughly 8:00 PM through midnight. Closer to the Grand Strand, the rain will gradually taper off but the chance remains for a brief period of light snow, sleet and snow flurries from roughly midnight through 5:00 AM Friday.
FRIDAY MORNING: Moisture will rapidly exit the region near or before sunrise on Friday. A few flurries will be possible very early in the morning followed by clearing skies and gusty winds. Temperatures by daybreak will drop into the lower to middle 30s.
With the transition to snow or a mix of snow and sleet, accumulations are highly unlikely in most areas. The combination of a warm and wet ground, light snow in a short period and above freezing temperatures will limit the chance of any snow sticking. In addition, the above freezing temperatures will also prevent any slush or ice from developing on roadways and no najor travel issues are expected.
Areas near the North Carolina border such as Marlboro, Dillon, Scotland and Robeson Counties could see a dusting if heavier snow develops. Northern Robeson and northern Scotland Counties could see isolated amounts up to one inch in some spots. Northern portions of Robeson and Scotland Counties could see isolated amounts of two inches.
While most of the snow will come to an end prior to the Friday morning commute, lingering wet roads could lead to patchy areas of black ice as temperatures fall to near freezing.
Snow will fall across much of North Carolina and could be heavy in some areas. Areas along I-95 in northeastern North Carolina could see as much as 4 to 8 inches of snow and difficult travel issues may develop.
