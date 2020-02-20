FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain changes to light snow tonight

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain will continue as temperatures gradually fall into the middle and upper 30s. Areas near the NC border and west of Interstate 95 will likely see rain starting to mix with sleet and some wet snow. The time frame of the transition to sleet and wet snow in the Pee Dee and near the NC border is from roughly 8:00 PM through midnight. Closer to the Grand Strand, the rain will gradually taper off but the chance remains for a brief period of light snow, sleet and snow flurries from roughly midnight through 5:00 AM Friday.