FIRST ALERT: Falling temperatures and heavy rain, brief transition to snow arrives tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A storm system developing off the Carolina coast on Thursday will bring another round of heavy rain followed by falling temperatures and a brief change to wintry weather Thursday night.
A cold front will continue to slowly move southward allowing colder temperatures to gradually filter into the area tonight through Friday.
Our break in the rain end this morning as a steady rain arrives by the mid-morning hours. Periods of rain will return to the forecast with mostly cloudy skies and cold temperatures. Eventually cold air will lead to a brief change to wintry weather tonight.
Expect a nasty evening commute home with heavier pockets of rain developing and that steady rain moving through the area for rush hour. Temperatures by the evening commute will have already dropped down into the upper 30s to lower 40s as the cold air quickly begins to surge into the area.
As the storm gains strength Thursday evening and Thursday night, colder temperatures will begin to rush in on the backside of the storm. As that cold air catches up with the lingering rain, a mix with or change over to some snow and sleet will likely develop.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for tonight's transition to snow for Robeson and Scotland Counties.
Here’s the latest forecast based on all the available data from the most recent forecast models:
THURSDAY: Rain overspreads the area from the late morning through the afternoon and becomes steady by late in the day. Heavy rain will be possible at times with rainfall totals near one inch in most areas. Early morning temperatures in the middle 40s will gradually fall into the lower 40s by the afternoon. A gusty northeast wind will develop and send wind chills into the 30s at times.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain will continue as temperatures gradually fall into the middle and upper 30s. Areas near the NC border and west of Interstate 95 will likely see rain starting to mix with sleet and some wet snow. The time frame of the transition to sleet and wet snow in the Pee Dee and near the NC border is from roughly 8:00 PM through midnight. Closer to the Grand Strand, the rain will gradually taper off but the chance remains for a brief period of light snow and snow flurries from roughly midnight through 5:00 AM Friday.
FRIDAY MORNING: Moisture will rapidly exit the region near or before sunrise on Friday. A few flurries will be possible very early in the morning followed by clearing skies and gusty winds. Temperatures by daybreak will drop into the lower to middle 30s.
We know the transition times can be hard to follow, so here's a map for your location to better understand when you could see the transition to a few snowflakes.
With the transition to light snow or even a mix, accumulations are highly unlikely in most areas. The combination of a warm and wet ground, light snow in a short period and above freezing temperatures will limit the chance of any snow sticking. In addition, the above freezing temperatures will also prevent and slush or ice from developing on roadways and no travel issues are expected. Areas near the North Carolina border such as Marlboro, Dillon, Scotland and Robeson Counties could see a dusting if heavier snow develops. Northern Robeson and northern Scotland Counties could see isolated amounts up to one inch in some spots. We will need to keep an eye on locations in these counties for a few slick spots early Friday morning.
Snow will fall across much of North Carolina and could be heavy in some areas. Areas along I-95 in northeastern North Carolina could see as much as 4 to 8 inches of snow and difficult travel issues may develop.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.