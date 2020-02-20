FIRST ALERT: Falling temperatures and heavy rain, brief transition to snow arrives tonight

With the transition to light snow or even a mix, accumulations are highly unlikely in most areas. The combination of a warm and wet ground, light snow in a short period and above freezing temperatures will limit the chance of any snow sticking. In addition, the above freezing temperatures will also prevent and slush or ice from developing on roadways and no travel issues are expected. Areas near the North Carolina border such as Marlboro, Dillon, Scotland and Robeson Counties could see a dusting if heavier snow develops. Northern Robeson and northern Scotland Counties could see isolated amounts up to one inch in some spots. We will need to keep an eye on locations in these counties for a few slick spots early Friday morning.