Deputies searching for missing Clemson University student last seen Sunday

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies need the public’s help to find a missing Clemson University student.
John Andrew Martin Jr., 21, was last seen around 11 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16.
The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office describes Martin as a white man who is 5-foot-9-inches tall and 145 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black and red flannel shirt, khaki pants, work boots and a gray hat, deputies said.
Martin is believed to be driving a gray 2006 Mazda MZ3 hatchback with a South Carolina license plate: MFS 136.
PCSO detectives said they are following some leads to try to find Martin, but have not yet located him.
Anyone who sees Martin or knows where he is should call the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-898-5500.
