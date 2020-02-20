Cold, rain, chance of snow freezes beachgoers’ plans along the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As the temperatures continue to drop Thursday evening, so could sales and profits for local business owners this weekend as the freezing winter weather sticks around.
Minus a few snowbirds wandering the beach, the Grand Strand sat pretty quiet on Thursday.
This time of year many vacationers from up north migrate down to Myrtle Beach in hopes of escaping the cold winter weather. With temperatures expected to reach the freezing mark Thursday night, some northern visitors are trying to make the best of a cold and wet situation.
“We got here on Monday and it was beautiful, but there’s a big difference between Monday and today,” said Tim Dennis.
Dennis and his wife made the trip from Long Island and weren’t expecting snow in the forecast. According to the WMBF First Alert Weather Team, however, seeing snow this time of year isn’t all too uncommon.
While the rainy weather kept the Dennis and his wife off the beach, they were able to explore new attractions throughout the Grand Strand.
“We went to Broadway at the Beach, the aquarium and wax museum,” said Dennis.
Buz Plyler, a life-long Myrtle Beach resident and owner of the Gay Dolphin Gift Cove, said they try to anticipate at least one visit from old man winter each year.
In 2019, it was a record year financially for the historic downtown beach shop. However, Plyler said 2020 has gotten off to a slow start and weather like this doesn’t help business.
”In all cases weather is the most extreme factor in whether your business is up or down at the beach,” said Plyler.
Agents with Garden City Realty said despite the winter weather they still have dozens of vacationers from up north booking condos at extremely low rates, which helps some renters break even during the slower tourism months.
