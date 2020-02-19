Woman charged with attempted murder, arson after allegedly setting fire to Hartsville area home

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman is facing charges after setting a Hartsville area home on fire while a vulnerable adult was inside, deputies said.
Online records show Michelle Outlaw Kissiah was booked in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center Monday and charged with attempted murder, first-degree arson, abuse of a vulnerable adult and public disorderly conduct.
The alleged incident happened at a home on Boggy Swamp Circle.
According to arrest warrants, Kissiah flipped over a chair that the victim was sitting in, causing injuries to the victim’s left knee and head.
Kissiah then set fire to the home, causing great bodily injury to the victim, the warrants state.
As of Wednesday morning, no bond has been set on Kissiah’s charges.
