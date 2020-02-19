Unattended wood burning stove causes house fire in Florence, officials say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – No injuries were reported after a home went up in flames Tuesday night in Florence.
Crews responded to the fire on Magnolia Street just after 8 p.m., according to a press release from the Florence Fire Department.
Officials say heavy smoke was seen coming from the roof of the home when firefighters arrived on scene. The fire was deemed under control in about 20 minutes.
According to the release, an unattended wood burning stove caused the fire.
The American Red Cross is providing assistance to a family of three.
