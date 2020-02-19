RocksForFaye: Free community art event dedicated to keeping Faye Swetlik’s memory alive

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Art Smart Academy in Irmo is hosting a free art event in order to keep the memory of Faye Swetlik alive, not only in South Carolina but across the world.
The event will be held Feb. 21-23. On Feb. 20-21 from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., 70 after-school children will participate in cleaning and painting river rocks for Faye at Art Smart Academy.
Art Smart Academy is also inviting community members to help paint the thousands of rocks donated for the #RocksForFaye cause Feb. 21-23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Those who participate in the event are encouraged to place the rocks anywhere in their communities for others to find, in an effort to keep Faye’s memory alive.
A Facebook group, Rocks For Faye, was created on Valentine’s Day by friends of Faye’s family and has over 2,000 members, some as far away as Ireland. The idea of this group and the event was inspired by Faye’s love of collecting and painting rocks.
“Faye came to our studio several times to paint. She loved art and we are honored to host a location for a gathering of love to support her family,” said Katherine Fix, owner of Art Smart Academy.
Any donations offered during the event will be forwarded to the family’s GoFundMe page.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.