Rising water levels close Riverfront Park in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The recent rainfall has caused some flooding in parts of Horry County, including Conway.
As of Wednesday morning, the Riverfront Park in Conway is closed due to weather conditions. Although floodwaters have not made it to the playground, the play area is also closed to avoid damage to the new equipment.
The playground reopened last month after Hurricane Florence’s floodwaters destroyed it in 2018.
Rising water levels are also creating problems in Socastee’s Rosewood community, leaving flooded roads and frustrated neighbors.
