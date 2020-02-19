Ripley’s Aquarium recognized for its ‘Swim with the Rays’ program that benefits veterans

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Ripley's Aquarium was recognized Wednesday by the Myrtle Beach PTSD Group for their support for veterans in recent years.
Most notably, the aquarium offers its “Swim with the Rays” program, which lets veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and other brain injuries spend time in the water with the animals.
Lou Krieger, with the Myrtle Beach PTSD Group, said the aquarium's effort is greatly appreciated by veterans going through an everyday struggle.
"It's very important with us, because with vets with PTSD there are a lot of things that people around the area do. There's outings at Top Golf, horseback riding, and bowling. This is just another thing to try and help the vets out who have the PTSD and traumatic brain injuries to try and forget the past and dwell on the future, and just put them in just a different perspective than what they are in everyday life."
To date, more than 200 local veterans have participated in the Swim with the Rays program at the aquarium.
