Police looking for man who robbed Darlington convenience store with shirt on his head

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington police are asking for the public’s help in locating the man who robbed a Sav-Way convenience store early Tuesday morning.
According to a press release from the Darlington Police Department, the thief walked into the Sav-Way at 102 Lamar Hwy., shortly before 2:30 a.m. and demanded money from the cash register.
The thief was described as a black male who was wearing blue jeans and a black and gray sweater, and had a blue shirt on his head, the release stated.
According to the clerk, the man was approximately 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall.
Anyone with information about the incident or the thief’s identity is asked to call the DPD at (843) 398-4026 or (843) 398-4920.
