Police looking for man who robbed Darlington convenience store with shirt on his head

Police looking for man who robbed Darlington convenience store with shirt on his head
Darlington police are looking for the man who they said robbed a convenience store early Tuesday morning. (Source: Darlington Police Department)
February 19, 2020 at 4:43 PM EST - Updated February 19 at 4:43 PM

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington police are asking for the public’s help in locating the man who robbed a Sav-Way convenience store early Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from the Darlington Police Department, the thief walked into the Sav-Way at 102 Lamar Hwy., shortly before 2:30 a.m. and demanded money from the cash register.

The thief was described as a black male who was wearing blue jeans and a black and gray sweater, and had a blue shirt on his head, the release stated.

According to the clerk, the man was approximately 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information about the incident or the thief’s identity is asked to call the DPD at (843) 398-4026 or (843) 398-4920.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.