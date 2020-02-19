N.C. man killed after colliding with parked tractor-trailer, troopers say

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – The North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed a man died after he hit a parked tractor-trailer Tuesday night in Laurinburg.
Troopers identified the victim as 40-year-old Marlon Antonio Ingram of Laurinburg.
They said a big rig was improperly parked on McLaughlin Road near the Laurinburg city limits.
Troopers said Ingram ran off the right shoulder of the road and hit the tractor-trailer, and then his vehicle came to rest in the roadway.
