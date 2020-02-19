Myrtle Beach gives update on reconstruction of historic motel near Charlie’s Place

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach gave an update on a project that will restore and recreate a historical part of the city.
The city is restoring the home and adjacent motel of Charlie and Sarah Fitzgerald on Carver Street.
Myrtle Beach posted on Facebook that the reconstruction of the former Whispering Pines Motel at Charlie’s Place is coming along nicely. It’s part of Phase Two of the project.
Charlie Fitzgerald brought entertainment from all over the world to Carver Street in Myrtle Beach and brought people together during a time of segregation.
RELATED STORY: Phase two of Charlie’s Place in Myrtle Beach is underway
Charlie’s Place was a nightclub that catered to early Motown stars who were excluded from other clubs and venues. Some of those who performed at Charlie’s Place include Little Richard, Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington and Ray Charles.
While the nightclub is gone, crews are restoring the building into an events space and small business incubator.
Some of the motel units at the Whispering Pines Motel will preserve the history of the period, which went from late 1930s to early 1960s. Other units will be available for small businesses, classes and other programs.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.