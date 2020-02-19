Longs man arrested, charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 67-year-old Longs man remained behind bars Wednesday morning following his arrest for alleged criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state George Edward Priest was booked at 1:34 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between 11 and 14 years of age.
His bond was set at $25,000.
A report from the Horry County Police Department states the victim said during an October 2019 counseling session that he had been sexually abused by the suspect over the course of the past year.
The victim told police that he feared for other children, noting that another child confided in him similar sexual abuse allegations, according to the report. That juvenile was reportedly taken into emergency protective custody.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.