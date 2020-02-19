HCPD one step closer to hiring new narcotics detective

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are looking to hire a new detective to help with opioid-related crimes.
Horry County Council passed a resolution during Tuesday night’s meeting that allows the department to apply for a grand through the state’s Department of Public Safety.
The grant is for more than $154,000. If the department receives the money, then Horry County will have to match it with nearly $15,500.
Police said if they receive the grant, they will use it to hire a narcotics detective.
They said opioid-related death investigations are time-consuming for detectives because some prescription-related overdoses can be hard to detect since some people have legitimate reasons for taking painkillers.
“The big thing for us is we want to do something different,” said Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill. “What’s been working in the past has not been working for this epidemic. We want to go after the dealers and break that supply train. The best way to do it is pin the deaths responsible on the folks that are dealing the poison in our community.”
A report from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control shows from 2017 to 2018 the number of opioid-related overdose deaths in the state increased from 748 to 816.
In 2018, there were 85 opioid-related deaths in Horry County which is up from 77 the year prior. It’s the third-most in the state.
