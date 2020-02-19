Horry County leaders continue search for long-term flooding solutions as rising waters hit homes

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The need for a long-term flooding solution in Horry County has become critical, as neighbors along the Intracoastal Waterway and Waccamaw River deal with rising waters.
Horry County Emergency Management Director Randy Webster addressed Horry County Council Tuesday night and said they are monitoring the river levels.
”We continue to watch what’s unfolding, but bottom line is it’s happening again,” Webster said.
Despite numerous flood research studies over the last two years, no long term solution has been made.
In January, Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner made stormwater management a top priority for 2020, after nearly five years of floodwater destruction.
”We’ve got to get busy, we’ve got to keep going and pushing at it because we have to come up with a solution,” said Gardner.
However, the council knows that the solution isn’t going to happen overnight.
”Some of these things we’re going to have to deal with one day at a time,” said Horry County Council Vice Chairman Paul Prince.
While a long-term solution has yet to be developed, councilman Johnny Vaught said they’re looking at ways to remove trees, limbs and other debris from the river.
”If we could de-snag the Waccamaw from Red Bluff or Highway 9 down to the Intracoastal Waterway then we get a lot more flow out of here,” said Vaught.
Webster does not expect the flood waters to reach the levels of Hurricane Mathew or Florence, but continue to monitor the forecast.
”Our hearts are out to these folks again and we want to do what ever we can to help,” said Webster.
As the county works along side the Army Corps of Engineers, Gardner said they will continue to fight diligently for a long-term solution moving forward.
”This is a problem that didn’t happen overnight and were not going to fix it overnight but we’re going to keep working on it,” said Gardner.
People impacted by the flooding and become displaced can call the Red Cross for assistance.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.