Flooding makes some Socastee area school bus stops unreachable

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A number of school bus stops in the Socastee area will remain unreachable until flood waters recede, district officials said.
According to a Facebook post from the Horry County Schools’ Socastee area bus office, this will impact students at Socastee Elementary, Foresbrook Elementary, Foresbrook Middle and Socastee High schools.
Flooding has made six school bus stops unreachable as of Wednesday, according to the post. The closest available stops are listed.
The Waccamaw River in Conway remains in moderate flood stage and is forecast to crest Wednesday evening.
With the Waccamaw in flood stage, some water is backing up along the southern stretch of the Intracoastal Waterway, resulting in some flooding of yards and docks along the waterway from Socastee southward.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.