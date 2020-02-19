Flooding continues to impact communities across the Grand Strand

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The recent rainfall has caused some flooding in parts of Horry County, including Conway.
As of Wednesday morning, portions of Riverfront Park in Conway are closed due to weather conditions. Although floodwaters have not made it to the playground, the play area is closed to avoid damage to the new equipment.
A small portion of the trail walking into the park is closed, and officials are monitoring the boat ramp by the Conway Marina.
The playground reopened last month after Hurricane Florence’s floodwaters destroyed it in 2018.
Rising water levels are also creating problems in Socastee’s Rosewood community, leaving flooded roads and frustrated neighbors.
Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said reports were coming in Wednesday morning of flooding on roads in the Gresham/Brittons Neck area. Drivers were advised to use caution and not drive into the water.
Keep up with the latest weather conditions with the WMBF First Alert Weather App.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.