FIRST ALERT: Waccamaw River forecast to crest tonight, Intracoastal holding steady

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Waccamaw River in Conway remains in moderate flood stage and is forecast to crest tonight.
The Flood Warning continues for the Waccamaw River at Conway. At 7:15 PM Wednesday the stage was 12.45 feet. Flood stage is 11.0 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring and and is forecast to continue.
The river should crest near 12.5 feet just after midnight tonight, then will hold steady before slowly falling by the weekend. At 13.0 feet, flooding occurs in residential areas off Business 501, Highway 905 and Highway 90. Water levels one foot deep would surround approximately 20 homes in the Savannah Bluff area. Flood waters will also surround homes in the Lees Landing, Pitch Landing and Riverfront South communities. Flooding will continue near a few homes on Oak Street as well as at Punch Bowl and Pitch Landing.
With the Waccamaw River in flood stage, some water is backing up along the southern stretch of Intracoastal Waterway as well. Flooding will linger in portions of Socastee, Bucksport and along the southern stretches of the Intracoastal Waterway through the weekend. The latest data suggests that the water levels are beginning to level off and only minor additional rises are forecast.
While additional rainfall of 1 to 1.5 inches is forecast on Thursday, this will not be enough to worsen the flooding, but may act to slow the drop in water levels.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.