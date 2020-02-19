FIRST ALERT: Waccamaw River forecast to crest tonight, Intracoastal holding steady

The river should crest near 12.5 feet just after midnight tonight, then will hold steady before slowly falling by the weekend. At 13.0 feet, flooding occurs in residential areas off Business 501, Highway 905 and Highway 90. Water levels one foot deep would surround approximately 20 homes in the Savannah Bluff area. Flood waters will also surround homes in the Lees Landing, Pitch Landing and Riverfront South communities. Flooding will continue near a few homes on Oak Street as well as at Punch Bowl and Pitch Landing.