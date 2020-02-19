FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, falling temperatures, brief period of snow on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A storm system developing off the Carolina coast on Thursday will bring another round of heavy rain followed by following temperatures and a brief change to wintry weather Thursday night.
A cold front will continue to slowly move southward allowing colder temperatures to gradually filter into the area tonight through Friday.
By Thursday, the front will be well off shore as an area of low pressure starts to develop off the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina. Rain will begin to overspread the region once again by the late morning hours on Thursday with steady rain developing by Thursday afternoon. Periods of heavy rain are likely at time Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening.
As the developing storm gains strength Thursday evening and Thursday night, colder temperatures will begin to rush in on the back side of the storm. As the cold air catches up with the lingering rain, a mix with or change over to some snow and sleet will likely develop.
Here is the latest forecast based on all of the available data from the most recent forecast models:
THURSDAY: Rain overspreads the area from the late morning through the afternoon and becomes steady by late in the day. Heavy rain will be possible at times with rainfall totals near one inch in most areas. Early morning temperatures in the middle 40s will gradually fall into the lower 40s by the afternoon. A gusty northeast wind will develop and send wind chills into the 30s at times.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain will continue as temperatures gradually fall into the middle and upper 30s. Areas near the NC border and west of Interstate 95 will likely see rain starting to mix with sleet and some wet snow. The time frame of the transition to sleet and wet snow in the Pee Dee and near the NC border is from roughly 8:00 PM through midnight. Closer to the Grand Strand, the rain will gradually taper off but the chance remains for a brief period of light snow and snow flurries from roughly midnight through 5:00 AM Friday.
FRIDAY MORNING: Moisture will rapidly exit the region near or before sunrise on Friday. A few flurries will be possible very early in the morning followed by clearing skies and gusty winds. Temperatures by daybreak will drop into the lower to middle 30s.
While flakes may fly across the area, accumulations are highly unlikely in most areas. The combination of warm ground temperatures, light snow over a short time frame, and above freezing temperatures will all limit the chance of any snow sticking. In addition, the above freezing temperatures will also prevent any slush or ice from developing on area roadways, and no travel issues are expected. Areas near the North Carolina border such as Marlboro, Dillon, Scotland and Robeson Counties could see a dusting if heavier snow develops. Northern Robeson and northern Scotland Counties could see isolated amounts up to 1 inch in some spots.
Snow will fall across much of North Carolina and could be heavy in some areas. Areas along I-95 in northeastern North Carolina could see as much as 4 to 8 inches of snow and difficult travel issues may develop.
