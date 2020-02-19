FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, falling temperatures, brief period of snow on the way

While flakes may fly across the area, accumulations are highly unlikely in most areas. The combination of warm ground temperatures, light snow over a short time frame, and above freezing temperatures will all limit the chance of any snow sticking. In addition, the above freezing temperatures will also prevent any slush or ice from developing on area roadways, and no travel issues are expected. Areas near the North Carolina border such as Marlboro, Dillon, Scotland and Robeson Counties could see a dusting if heavier snow develops. Northern Robeson and northern Scotland Counties could see isolated amounts up to 1 inch in some spots.