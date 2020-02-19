FIRST ALERT: Falling temperatures and rain chances, rain may transition to snow Thursday night

As the low pressure system gains strength, colder temperatures will begin to rush into the area on the backside of the storm. It's important to note that temperatures will already be cold so any additional drops will bring in even colder air. Highs tomorrow will reach the low-mid 40s and most of those temperatures are in the morning hours. So, as the cold air moves in, it will try to catch up to the precipitation, creating a mix and possibly some light snow on the backside of this system.