Deputies ask for help in search for missing N.C. man who is partially blind

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a 75-year-old man who is partially blind.
Pablo Hernandez walks with two canes, is blind in one eye and is believed to be suffering from cognitive impairment.
He was last seen around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Gentle Winds Drive in St. Pauls.
He’s believed to be driving a dark blue 2003 F150 with North Carolina license plate number DHR6338. His truck also has a Cuban flag in the rear window.
Hernandez is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 240 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.
