Crooked Hammock Brewery set to open in May in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A highly-anticipated brewery in North Myrtle Beach has announced is expected to open in just a few months.
Crooked Hammock Brewery is on schedule to open in May in Barefoot Landing.
The brewery will also feature a restaurant and a backyard beer garden with indoor and outdoor seating that can accommodate more than 500 people.
There will also be fire pits, hammocks, a playground for kids, bocce ball courts, cornhole and an island bar that is set over the lake. The island bar over the lake will be the first of its kind at Barefoot. And it will be a pet-friendly environment.
Rich Garrahan, the owner of Crooked Hammock Brewery, said the brewery is actively looking for people to join the team and help serve guests at the brewery and restaurant.
“We are so excited that the local community is as eager about Crooked Hammock Brewery opening in mid-May as we are, and we look forward to finding the right candidates to fill key positions at our lakeside location,” Garrahan said. “Guests of Crooked Hammock expect high-quality food, locally-brewed beer, and a relaxed backyard atmosphere and our team members need to be committed to providing an excellent all-around experience.”
There will be three job fair, with the first round being held on Friday and Saturday.
Interested applicants must apply online before attending the job fair. Click here for a list of jobs and to apply.
Below is a list of times for the job fairs:
- Friday, Feb. 21: 10 a.m. to noon; 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 22: 10 a.m. to noon; 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday, March 13: 10 a.m. to noon; 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, March 14: 10 a.m. to noon; 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday, April 3: 10 a.m. to noon; 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, April 4: 10 a.m. to noon; 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
