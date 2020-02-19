Coroner: Man found dead in yard of Dillon home ruled homicide

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) – The Dillon County coroner has ruled the death of a man found in the yard of a home a homicide.
According to coroner Donnie Grimsley, the man has been identified as Brandon Lamar Brown, 27, of Dillon. He added Brown died of a gunshot wound.
Brown’s body was found in the yard of a home around the 200 block of S. 9th Avenue.
Tommy Crosby with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirms the agency is assisting in the investigation.
