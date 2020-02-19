‘Active, fluid investigation’: Colorado sheriff’s office gives update on missing 11-year-old with Horry County ties

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (WMBF) – Hundreds of tips and thousands of hours of investigative work have gone into finding a missing 11-year-old boy in Colorado with Horry County ties, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office gave an update on Tuesday on Gannon Stauch’s case. He was last seen on January 27. According to Colorado investigators, Gannon told his stepmother he was going to a friend’s house down the street.
Stauch was born in the Loris area but moved to Colorado to live with his father a few years ago. He still has family living in the area, including his mother and grandparents.
The sheriff’s office said there have been 637 tips received, over 7,000 hours of investigative work done by the sheriff’s office and the FBI and more than 8,400 staff hours put into the search efforts.
Authorities have done large scale searches in addition to small, specific searches in certain areas. They’re using drones, horses and canines during their search efforts.
“The goal remains to find Gannon and bring him home safely. This is a very active and fluid investigation,” the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.
Gannon has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and tennis shoes.
Anyone with any credible information is asked to call the Tip Line at 719-520-6666 or email to Tips@elpasoco.com.
The sheriff’s office has received tips on possible sightings, search suggestions, suspicious activity and video/photo/drone evidence.
