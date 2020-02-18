School district: 149 students, 14 staff scheduled to take TB test at Lumberton Junior HS

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Health Department identified the students and staff who may have been exposed to tuberculosis after a case was confirmed at Lumberton Junior High School.
Tuberculosis is a disease that is spread from person to person through the air. It usually affects the lungs, but it can also affect the brain, kidneys or the spine. It is curable with medications.
The Public Schools of Robeson County confirmed that 149 students and 14 staff members were scheduled to take a TB test Tuesday morning at the school.
The school district’s health services director and members of the Robeson County Health Department were on-site for the testing.
School district officials said all 14 staff members were tested and of the 149 students, 15 of them were missing. Officials said the 15 students were either absent, transferred to another school, suspended or had their TB test done by their primary care physician.
The TB test results will be read at Lumberton Junior High School on Thursday.
