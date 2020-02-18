Police search for person wanted for robbing Market Common restaurant while armed

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are asking for the public’s help in locating the person who reportedly robbed a restaurant in The Market Common while armed with a weapon.
According to a press release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers were called to the Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant on Sunday, Feb. 16.
Around 11 p.m., a man in a ski mask entered the restaurant, displayed a weapon and ordered the victim to hand over money, investigators said.
Police are asking for businesses and residents in the area of Gordon Biersch to check their surveillance cameras around 11 p.m. on Sunday.
The person was seen wearing a white hat, black ski mask, camo jacket, black pants, and shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at (843) 918-1382 and reference report No. 20-002527.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.