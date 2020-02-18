North Myrtle Beach implements changes to paid parking program

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – New parking changes are in effect in North Myrtle Beach, which means more people in Horry County can apply for parking decals.
City councilmembers passed the final reading of amendments to the paid parking program during their meeting on Monday.
Paid parking was implemented in North Myrtle Beach last summer after residents complained about vehicles parking in the median during the summer, which for some, was viewed as a major safety hazard.
The paid parking season is March 1 – October 31.
North Myrtle Beach residents are given two complimentary parking decals, and nonresident property owners can apply for one complimentary parking decal.
The new changes allow for Horry County residents to apply for one of 200 parking decals. This comes after residents mainly in the Little River area asked for the option to purchase a decal.
They may apply for one parking decal for $200 and it will be a first-come, first-served basis. The city will begin taking parking decal applications on February 24 at the Parking Office located in the Finance Department at City Hall.
Another change is that the city will charge a $2 per hour parking fee on certain side streets. This will go into effect on March 1.
Here is a list of the side street locations:
- 1st Ave North
- 3rd Ave North
- Hillside Drive from 3rd Ave North to 11th Ave North
- 4th Ave North
- 5th Ave North
- 6th Ave North
- 7th Ave North
- 8th Ave North
- 9th Ave North
- 10th Ave North
- 11th Ave North
- 12th Ave North
- 13th Ave North
- 14th Ave North
- 15th Ave North
- 16th Ave North
- Hillside Drive from 16th Ave North to 18th Ave North
- 17th Ave North
- 18th Ave North
- 20th Ave North
- 21st Ave North
- Spring St from Sea Mountain Hwy to Ocean Blvd
- 23rd Ave North
- 25th Ave North
- 32nd Ave North
- 34th Ave North
- 39th Ave North
- 46th Ave North
- Alongside of and behind Lake Drive/50th Ave North paid parking lot
- 55th Ave North
- 57th Ave North
- 58th Ave North
- 59th Ave North
- East Nixon St from 53rd Ave North to 61st Ave North
- The Point located at the dead end of Ocean Boulevard in Cherry Grove
- 1st Ave South
- 6th Ave South
- Perrin Drive from 7th Ave South to 8th Ave South
- 9th Ave South
- 20th Ave South
- 28th Ave South
- Seaview St from 34th Ave South to 36th Ave South
- Seaview St from 39th Ave South to 48th Ave South
- 46th Ave South
Any questions about the parking decal application process can be directed to Parking Clerk Carolina Garcia at 843-280-5509.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.