New videos show Faye Swetlik’s bubbly personality as the community continues to mourn

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - It’s been one week since six-year-old Faye Swetlik was first reported missing. She was last seen playing in the front yard of her home in Cayce. Her death has now been ruled a homicide.
Today, we received new videos from Faye's grandmother that shows little Faye laughing and playing in a puddle. Another video shows Faye telling her grandmother she loves her.
While it's been a week, the Churchill Heights community is still trying to comprehend this loss of a little girl whose life had just begun. They're remembering her through vigils and prayers and they're still waiting for answers.
FBI agents, SLED officers, and Cayce Public Safety officials searched in the air and on the ground for three days, until a piece of evidence found during a trash sweep Thursday led them back to a wooded area they’d already searched. That’s where they discovered Faye’s body. “This is not the outcome we wanted, but this is where we are, and our work continues to bring justice for Faye Marie Swetlik,” Cayce Public Safety Sgt. Evan Antley explained.
Thursday, officials also discovered a body of a man at a home nearby. Friday, that man was identified as 30-year-old Coty Taylor. Police say his death is linked to Faye's.
A public memorial for Faye will be held at Trinity Baptist Church at 7 p.m. on Friday. We're told all expenses are being covered by the funeral home. Faye's family asks that you wear bright colors in honor of their bright little girl.
Tomorrow, we expect to learn more about both Faye’s death and Coty Taylor’s death, when officials release the results of an autopsy.
