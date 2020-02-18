New Horry County Education Center to cost $17.9 million

After consulting with the principal of the school, and after more facilities committee meetings, the board had two options to choose from: one with 27 classroom stations, an integrated physical education building, and a kitchen facility for a total of $16.4 million; and another with those same specifications except it comes in at 48,500 square feet, including a total of 32 classroom spaces that would house all current HCEC teachers, for $17.9 million.