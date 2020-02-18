Motion to set bond denied for one suspect in deadly Waccamaw Bingo shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A motion to set bond for one of the two men charged in connection with the deadly shooting at the Waccamaw Bingo Hall last summer was denied, according to court officials.
Information from the Horry County Clerk of Court’s office states the motion to set bond for 30-year-old Derrick Rivera was denied on Feb. 10.
Rivera and 41-year-old Bradford Britton, both from Georgetown, remain in jail on charges stemming from the July 26, 2019 shooting that left 73-year-old Stephen Johnson Sr., and 46-year-old Stephen “Sparky” Johnson dead.
The two victims of the robbery were father and son, and owners of the bingo hall.
Rivera is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Britton faces two counts of murder and two counts of armed robbery.
Trial dates have not been set in the case.
