Man pulls gun on family on S.C. 9, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been arrested after reportedly pulling a gun on a family on S.C. 9.
Benjamin Wayne Temples, 31, is charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person.
In July, a woman said she was driving with her husband and daughter on S.C. 9 when Temples pulled up beside them, according to a report from Horry County police. Temples then allegedly pointed a gun at the family twice.
Police said the family tried to get away from Temples and sped off.
Temples was booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Monday morning. His bond has been set at $3,500, online records show.
