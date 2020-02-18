Judge sets bond for man accused of shooting person multiple times in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man accused in a Conway shooting that left one person injured appeared in court Tuesday.
A judge set a $50,000 cash or surety bond for Deangelo Vereen-Price on charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
Vereen-Price, 19, was arrested by Conway police without incident Monday.
According to police, Vereen-Price’s charges are in connection to a shooting that happened on Feb. 12 on Wright Boulevard. Authorities said one person was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
For a time, the shooting caused a lockdown at Whittemore Park Middle School.
Vereen-Price is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
