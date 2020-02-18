Judge sets bond for man accused of shooting person multiple times in Conway

Judge sets bond for man accused of shooting person multiple times in Conway
Deangelo Vereen-Price (Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff | February 18, 2020 at 12:17 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 12:32 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man accused in a Conway shooting that left one person injured appeared in court Tuesday.

A judge set a $50,000 cash or surety bond for Deangelo Vereen-Price on charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Vereen-Price, 19, was arrested by Conway police without incident Monday.

According to police, Vereen-Price’s charges are in connection to a shooting that happened on Feb. 12 on Wright Boulevard. Authorities said one person was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

For a time, the shooting caused a lockdown at Whittemore Park Middle School.

Vereen-Price is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.