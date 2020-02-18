Horry County police place barriers on flooded roads near Intracoastal Waterway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are warning drivers to not go around barricades placed near flooded roads along the Intracoastal Waterway.
The police department said it has increased patrols in the Rosewood area where signs and barriers have been placed to prevent people from driving through the floodwaters.
Police said drivers who go around the barriers could face a ticket for disregarding it. But they said residents who live beyond the barriers are able to come and go as they deem safe.
“However, everyone should be cautious and courteous about their movements – remember, water moves. Limit travel through floodwaters to what is absolutely necessary,” Horry County police said in a Facebook post.
Road closed signs have also been placed on Folly Road where neighbors said water from the river started spilling into the streets on Monday.
Neighbors have helped each other get their cars to higher ground, and they also spent Tuesday morning moving belongings to save them from possible damage.
The flooding has also altered some Socastee area school bus routes in order to get students home safe Tuesday afternoon.
The flooding is a result of the heavy rain that fell last week over North Carolina, and many of the impacts along the Intracoastal Waterway are from the Great Pee Dee River flooding, causing the Intracoastal Waterway and Waccamaw River to back-up.
WMBF News has team coverage starting at 4 p.m. on the flooding that’s impacting many people in Horry County and breaking down if the waters will get much higher.
