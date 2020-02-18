Horry County police drone conducts aerial search for missing, endangered woman

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police detectives were out on Monday trying to gather more information on a missing 61-year-old woman.
Marianna Marsh was last seen around 9 a.m. on Valentine’s Day near Birch Lane in the University Forest neighborhood just outside of Conway. Authorities said she was last heard from around 4 p.m. Friday.
Police said she has a medical condition requiring medication and typically needs a cane to walk.
Horry County police conducted another canvas on Monday, asking for information and tips to help in the search. They also used the police department’s drone to conduct an aerial search for Marsh.
She is described as 5 feet tall and weighs 105 pounds. She was last seen wearing a burgundy Snuggie/hoodie.
Anyone with information that could help in the search is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.
