Flooding leads to modified school bus stops in Carolina Forest, Conway, Socastee
By WMBF News Staff | February 18, 2020 at 10:19 AM EST - Updated February 18 at 4:33 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Flooding in parts of the Grand Strand has caused some school bus routes to be altered.

According to a Facebook post from Horry County Schools shortly before 4 p.m., elevated river levels have impacted multiple roads and made them impassable.

Posted by Horry County Schools on Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Several bus stops have been modified to accommodate students in the areas of Carolina Forest, Conway and Socastee, district officials said.

Delays could be possible in these areas. Complete lists of modified bus stops can be found in the posts below.

The Waccamaw River in Conway remains is now in moderate flood stage and will crest later Tuesday.

Posted by HCS - Conway Area Bus Office on Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Posted by HCS - Socastee Area Bus Office on Tuesday, February 18, 2020

