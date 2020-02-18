FIRST ALERT: Two systems bring steady and heavy rain over next three days

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Steady rain is set to arrive through the work week, followed by a big drop in temperatures.
As you are waking up this morning, cloud cover is already increasing ahead of our next system. It's a generally dry start to the day today with a few isolated chances possible through the morning hours. Highs today will reach the low-mid 60s. Today is the last warm day this week before the changes begin to arrive. The best rain chances arrive later this afternoon and into the evening hours, impacting the evening commute home from work.
Rain continues overnight with steady showers and some locally heavy downpours. Those rain chances will be at their highest Wednesday morning before slowly decreasing throughout the day on Wednesday. As the rain exits, the temperatures will quickly fall on Wednesday. We'll start off the morning in the lower 60s and drop into the lower 50s by Wednesday afternoon.
A much-needed break from the rain will arrive overnight Wednesday before the rain chances return Thursday morning. This round of rain will bring another widespread rain chance at 80% and a soaking rain at times. Temperatures on Thursday will only top out in the low-mid 40s, making for a cold and gloomy day.
While the winter weather threat is low, it's not completely zero. As moisture lingers through the region late Thursday and into early Friday, temperatures will begin to fall into the lower 30s. The cold air will chase the moisture into the Carolinas, which is never a great setup for snow chances. With that being said, some wet snow flakes could mix in with the rain early Friday morning, mainly in eastern North Carolina. No accumulation or travel issues are expected.
When all is said and done, rainfall totals of 1-2″ look likely area wide. With rivers already swelling in many locations, we will keep an eye on those spots over the next several days. You can also find the forecast on the rivers on WMBFNews.com and on our First Alert Weather App.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.