FIRST ALERT: Rain may briefly change to snow Thursday night

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A storm system developing off the Carolina coast on Thursday may interact with enough cold air for a brief changeover to snow Thursday night, but this will not be a major winter storm.
A cold front will slowly move southward through the Carolinas on Wednesday allowing colder temperatures to gradually filter into the area.
By Thursday, the front will be well off shore as an area of low pressure starts to develop off the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina. Rain will begin to overspread the region once again by midday Thursday with steady rain developing by Thursday afternoon.
As the developing storm gains strength Thursday evening and Thursday night, colder temperatures will begin to rush in on the back side of the storm. If the cold air moving in can arrive in time to catch up with the lingering rain, then a mix with or change over to some snow would be possible in some areas.
The confidence in the forecast remains fairly low and all depends on the strength and track of the developing storm. A stronger storm would allow colder air to be pulled into the region sooner, while a weaker storm, or one closer to the coast would result in a delay in the colder air.
Here is the latest forecast based on all of the available data from the most recent forecast models:
THURSDAY: Rain overspreads the area from the late morning through the afternoon and becomes steady by late in the day. Early morning temperatures in the middle to upper 40s will gradually fall into the lower 40s by the afternoon.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain will continue as temperatures gradually fall into the middle and upper 30s. Areas near the NC border and west of Interstate 95 will likely see rain starting to mix with sleet and some wet snow. If the cold air arrives fast enough, then some wet snow or sleet may mix with the rain near the Grand Strand prior to sunrise.
FRIDAY MORNING: Moisture will rapidly exit the region near or before sunrise on Friday. A few flurries will be possible very early in the morning followed by clearing skies and gusty winds. Temperatures by daybreak will drop into the lower to middle 30s.
While flakes may fly across the area, accumulations are highly unlikely. The combination of warm ground temperatures, light snow over a short time frame, and above freezing temperatures will all limit the chance of any snow sticking. In addition, the above freezing temperatures will also prevent any slush or ice from developing on area roadways, and no travel issues are expected.
If the snow develops sooner or is heavier than expected, then a slushy coating would have a chance to develop well inland and for areas near the North Carolina border, but that is not expected at this time.
The most likely area for accumulating snow is across central and eastern sections of North Carolina. Place like Raleigh, Greenville, Fayetteville and Rocky Mount will have the best chance of some slushy accumulations late Thursday night.
