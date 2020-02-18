FIRST ALERT: More rain and turning colder

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Rain will continue at times through Thursday as much colder weather moves in.
Rain will continue off and on tonight and could be heavy at times. Temperatures will remain mild with readings in the upper 50s to near 60.
Wednesday will start off with widespread rain through the morning commute. The rain will gradually taper off through the afternoon and evening but areas of mist and drizzle will still be possible.
As a cold front drops through the area during the day, temperatures will gradually fall. Morning temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 will fall into the upper 40s to near 50 by sunset.
A break from the rain arrives Wednesday night with temperatures in the lower to middle 40s.
The next round of rain arrives on Thursday as temperatures once again slowly fall. By Thursday night, temperatures may drop low enough for a brief mix or change to wet snow.
THURSDAY: Rain overspreads the area from the late morning through the afternoon and becomes steady by late in the day. Early morning temperatures in the middle to upper 40s will gradually fall into the lower 40s by the afternoon.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain will continue as temperatures gradually fall into the middle and upper 30s. Areas near the NC border and west of Interstate 95 will likely see rain starting to mix with sleet and some wet snow. If the cold air arrives fast enough, then some wet snow or sleet may mix with the rain near the Grand Strand prior to sunrise.
FRIDAY MORNING: Moisture will rapidly exit the region near or before sunrise on Friday. A few flurries will be possible very early in the morning followed by clearing skies and gusty winds. Temperatures by daybreak will drop into the lower to middle 30s.
While flakes may fly across the area, accumulations are highly unlikely. The combination of warm ground temperatures, light snow over a short time frame, and above freezing temperatures will all limit the chance of any snow sticking. In addition, the above freezing temperatures will also prevent any slush or ice from developing on area roadways, and no travel issues are expected.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.