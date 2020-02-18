Deputies looking for missing Colleton Co. man

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County deputies are looking for a man missing since late January.
Michael R. Montijo, 55, was reported missing around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 26 near his house in the 300 block of Camp Buddy Road.
Deputies say he has salt and pepper hair, a goatee, the letters “mm” tattooed on his left hand and a panther tattooed on his left forearm.
He could be wearing a camouflage gortex military-style jacket and blue jeans, deputies said.
A few days after he was reported missing, he was identified by employees of a store near his house. He was seen willingly leaving in an older model gold Buick vehicle at that time.
If you or someone you know has information on his whereabouts please contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.